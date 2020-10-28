Mounties in Bonnyville say they are looking for help naming culprits after a break-in at the Vantage Point Resources Natural Gas Compressor. Police say they were notified of the crime on October 19th.

Mounties say a worker found that the lock on the gate to the site, located on Highway 660 and Range Road 484, had been cut and doors were wide open to the building. Equipment was said to have been vandalized and the police also say a trailer and 2003 Yamaha ATV are now missing.

Police are looking for anyone who may have details on the crime to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Bonnyville RCMP detachment 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers.