The MD of Bonnyville is readying to hear from the public at a series of budget open houses. The MD council is currently deliberating its 2021 budgets.

MD residents are invited out to give their two cents on the plans at a trio of open houses starting on November 2nd at the Flat Lake Hall. From 7 PM to 9 PM a presentation will take place showing off proposals for the 2021 plan and the crowd will have a chance to ask questions and get answers.

The MD says other open houses are scheduled for November 3rd at the Cherry Grove Hall and November 9th at the Beaver River Fish and Game Building in Bonnyville. Social distancing policies will be in place and the MD says hand sanitizer will be available.

If residents are unable to attend or have questions from the meeting, they can send an email at info@md.bonnyville.ab.ca.