Portage College says 12 women will have to opportunity to take their Driver and Operator program tuition-free. Women Building Futures and the school have collaborated to deliver the program to women in Cold Lake and the surrounding area.

The program is funded by the Government of Canada’s Women in Construction Fund and is available for 12 women. It will provide students with the essential safety awareness and certification to become a Class 3 Driver.

Topics include workplace culture preparation, industry exposure, theory and of course driver training. After completing the program, students will be prepared to start their driving careers in snowplows, wireline trucks, hydrovacs, and more.

“I am excited to see Portage College and Women Building Futures creating local opportunities for women to receive training and enter the transportation industry,” said Don Moore, Associate Dean at Portage College. “Women Building Futures changes lives, and I look forward to our growing relationship with such a transformative organization. You got this Cold Lake!”

Applications are open on the website as of October 26th. Portage College says the application deadline is January 11th, 2021