The Bonnyville Chamber of Commerce says the 2021 Bonnyville and District Oil and Gas Show won’t be going ahead. In a release available online, the group says the event was due to be held in June of 2021 but will now be postponed to 2022.

The chamber says the reason for the postponement is due to “uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and regulations surrounding larger gatherings”.

“While this was a hard decision to make, it certainly makes the most sense when you consider the time and effort that goes into such a large event,” said Serena Parsons, executive director of the chamber.

The Oil and Gas Show was started in 2010 and is held every 2 years. The chamber says it is the largest event they hold and calls it “vital to the industry and the region.”

The new date for the next show is said to be June 15 and 16, 2022.