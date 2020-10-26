The City of Cold Lake is said to have 13 active cases of COVID-19 as numbers around the province continue to grow. In the most recent Alberta Health Services update, the city is said to have added 12 active cases since October 18th, when just one was being reported.

Meanwhile, the MD of Bonnyville is said to have 6 active cases, The County of St. Paul is said to have 3 active cases and all cases reported in Lac La Biche are said to be resolved.

A total of 1,440 new cases in the province were reported between Friday and Sunday bringing the number of active cases up to 4,477. There were also seven additional deaths over the weekend.

In an effort to address the rising number of cases, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Monday introduced new public health measures for Edmonton and Calgary.

There is now a mandatory 15 person limit on all social gatherings in those two cities.