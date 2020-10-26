The City of Cold Lake says it is making a significant investment in two public cemeteries while providing residents with additional options for memorializing loved ones who have passed on.

Along with traditional in-ground burial plots, the city says five columbaria structures are now available at Lakeview Cemetery (2205 1 Ave.). Each columbarium unit contains small compartments (called niches) which can be purchased in advance or as needed, for the permanent interment of urns containing cremated remains. In addition to the columbaria, a newly-installed memorial wall and memorial benches are also available to provide a permanent memorial to loved ones whose remains are not interred at a City cemetery.

“We wanted to give residents some additional options when they’re deciding on the best way to remember a loved one,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “The columbaria, memorial wall and benches are a great way to honour those who are no longer with us, and they provide an alternative to the traditional in-ground burial.”

The additions to Lakeview Cemetery are part of an $875,000 enhancement project which includes landscaping, new entry signage, a welcome kiosk, and construction of an asphalt lane for hearse access during funeral services.

Construction is now underway at Grand Centre Memorial Park (4608 38 Ave.) on enhancements which include the addition of two columbaria units as well as a stone wall entry feature, new fencing, welcome signage, landscaping and an asphalt lane around the perimeter of the cemetery. The city says construction on the $1.1 million project is expected to be complete by July 2021.

For information on purchasing a columbaria niche, contact the City of Cold Lake Legislative Services department at 780-594-4494 or visit the city’s official website.