Workers strike in Edmonton at the Royal Alex Hospital. The AUPE says other workers are striking in places like Cold Lake - AUPE/ Twitter

Unionized support workers are said to have organized a wildcat strike Monday morning in places across Alberta including Cold Lake. The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says in a release online that the workers are walking off the job to protest recent cuts announced by UCP Minister of Health Tyler Shandro.

“Anger has been building among members for months,” says Guy Smith, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE). “The recent announcement by Health Minister Tyler Shandro of 11,000 jobs being cut in the middle of a global deadly pandemic was the last straw for them.”

In an interview with CBC, AUPE Vice-President Susan Slade said “several hundred” workers were involved in the strike at sites including the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre. It’s unknown how many workers there are currently picketing.

Smith says most of the workers on the strike are general support service workers such as food service workers, porters and cleaners. He adds some nurses and health care aides have joined the line in some areas.

A wildcat strike is one not authorized by a union but organized by the workers. AUPE says they support the workers and their right to strike.