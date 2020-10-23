Officials say the Bonnyville Fire Department (Station 5 shown here), BRFA Administration, EMS, and the 911 Dispatch Centre will all be moving to 46213 Township Road 612, formerly the Kopala Building, located southwest of Bonnyville - BRFA

The Municipal District of Bonnyville, Town of Bonnyville and the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA) say they are pleased to announce the future home of BRFA operations.

Officials say the Bonnyville Fire Department (Station 5), BRFA Administration, EMS, and the 911 Dispatch Centre will all be moving to 46213 Township Road 612, formerly the Kopala Building, located southwest of Bonnyville, just off of Highway 28. The transfer to the new location is expected to be completed by Autumn 2021.

The partnership says with the growth of the area since the formation of the BRFA in 1996, upcoming projects, and updates and expansions to the existing infrastructure, the opportunity to purchase this property came at the right time.

“We are very excited by the move and look forward to the transition into the new facility which will allow us to continue to provide an outstanding level of service to the communities we serve for years to come,” said BRFA Fire Chief Jay Melvin.

“As a partner in the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority, we are excited to house all of these operations under one roof,” said Reeve Greg Sawchuk. “Taking advantage of an existing vacant building and neighbouring property will save taxpayers in excess of $15 million.”

Town of Bonnyville Mayor Gene Sobolewski is also excited for the move.

“This process is an example of the positive outcomes when municipalities collaborate for the common good of all of our ratepayers, as the purchase of this building has saved both the Town and M.D. considerable money. I’m proud to have been part of this process, and look forward to a smooth transition of the services in the next generation of Regional Emergency Services for our region.”

Municipal District of Bonnyville Council made the motion to purchase the property at a Special Meeting of Council on August 31, 2020. The building and adjacent land was purchased for $3.2 million, funded from the M.D.’s Cash Reserves. The M.D. plans to take possession of the building by mid-November, with work on the new facility to start shortly after.