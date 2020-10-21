Mounties in Cold Lake say they are currently investigating a shooting in the Cherry Grove area. The RCMP says on Oct. 20th at around 12:50 p.m., they responded to a report of an adult male victim with injuries at a residence in Cherry Grove.

Police arrived and found the victim inside a home with what are believed to be gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to local hospital and then via STARS to Edmonton with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Cold Lake General Investigative Section, Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit and RCMP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

Police are saying they do not believe this was a random act and are asking anyone with information to contact Cold Lake RCMP or your local police.