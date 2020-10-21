The Lac La Biche RCMP says an operation to find some people wanted on arrest warrants netted four suspects. On October 14th officers there teamed up with the Eastern Alberta Rural Crime Reduction Unit and the St. Paul and Cold Lake RCMP Police Dog Services.

While on patrol officers say they found a wanted individual driving a truck stolen out of Smoky Lake on Elinor Road. Mounties say the wanted male attempted to flee the area in the truck and a tire deflation device was needed to stop him. The man and a female passenger then fled the area on foot but were later arrested after a lengthy police dog track.

The RCMP says a sawed-off shotgun was located inside the stolen vehicle.

Chad Gladue (24) of Beaver Lake, Alta., had outstanding warrants for 15 Criminal Code offences according to the RCMP. He was additionally charged with 13 offences from this incident, some of which include:

· Flight from police

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Careless use of firearm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

· Fail to comply with release order (x4)

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on November 2nd

Gina Huppie (34) of Lac La Biche, had outstanding warrants for 11 Criminal Code offences according to mounties. She was additionally charged with nine offences from this incident, some of which include:

· Careless use of firearm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (x2)

· Obstruct a peace officer

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x2)

She was released after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on November 2nd.

Damien Quintal (35) of Conklin, Alta., and Murray Laboucane (55) of Lac La Biche were also arrested at separate residences in the Lac La Biche area for their outstanding warrants, say officers.

“The collaboration with several units was a success,” says Sergeant Charles Brown, Lac La Biche Detachment. “We will continue these types of initiatives to reduce crime in our communities and bring those who are wanted before the courts.”