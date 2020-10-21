The Town of St. Paul is readying for a telephone town hall as they discuss possible changes in how garbage is handled in the community. The town says they have purchased a new garbage truck, which has the ability to pick up bins using a hydraulic arm instead of having an operator physically toss the waste into the truck.

Because of the new purchase, the town says they want to talk about potentially bringing new garbage bins in as well as some small changes to where the garbage will be picked up on a property. The town hall is on the schedule for November 3rd at 6 PM.

Interested residents who want to join in can register online or by calling the town at 780-645-1765.