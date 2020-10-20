The St. Paul Legion branch says their insurance provider is not allowing it to be used as a space for COVID-19 testing. Legion Branch #100 in St. Paul says they were in talks with Alberta Health Services in September to rent the building as a testing space.

The branch claims that Wawanesa Insurance has told them they cannot go ahead with that plan. Legion members say the contract would have made the branch about $60,000 during a year where Legion events across the country are few and far between.

In an interview with CBC, Wawanesa spokespeople say they couldn’t provide too many details for the decision due to privacy reasons.

AHS says they are currently trying to secure indoor space to move testing to in the community, which is currently done in a drive-through setting behind the public health building.