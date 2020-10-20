Alberta Health Services says Points West Living – Cold Lake has had a positive COVID-19 test for one of its employees. On Monday the seniors centre said in a press release that an “Employee Care Partner” had tested positive for the virus on Friday, which was then confirmed by AHS on Sunday.

The release says the person in question was last at work on October 13th. AHS defines an outbreak in senior care homes as “any resident who is confirmed to have COVID-19” or “any staff member who is confirmed to have COVID-19 that worked at the site during a communicable period without use of appropriate PPE.”

A lockdown of the facility is now in effect. Points West Living says testing is being made available to all residents and staff at the Cold Lake location.