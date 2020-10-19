The road towards a cannabis shop in St. Paul got a little closer to reality last week. The Town council there held a public hearing to amend a bylaw that would allow a shop with service road access to 50th Avenue.

Boreal Cannabis Company from Slave Lake is said to be eyeing a store in the community on a service road next to 50th Ave. The application would be for a shop at 4225 50th Ave.

Prior to the amendment, St. Paul’s land use bylaw said that the stores would have to have frontage right on the 50th.

The nearest cannabis shop to St. Paul is currently in Bonnyville.