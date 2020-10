Mounties in St. Paul are warning about some counterfeit money that was found in the community. RCMP officers there say they have taken in one phony $100 bill but say others may be out there.

The bills are said to all have the same fake serial number of “LGQ03229158”. Police say they encourage business owners in the town to keep a lookout for the bills.

Anyone who comes across one or has more tips on the crime can call the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers.