The M.D. and the Town of Bonnyville say they are developing a joint Regional Economic Development Plan.

The partnership says the purpose of the plan is to support the business community in the region with its efforts to maximize future economic growth and prosperity. They go on to say the plan will acknowledge the short-term economic challenges of COVID-19, as well as establish a framework for the municipalities to use to help achieve a prosperous, shared future.

The M.D. says input from members of the public is extremely valuable, and greatly appreciated, in the creation of the plan.

M.D. residents can access the survey online, while Town residents have a separate webpage. The survey is said to take less than 10 minutes to complete and will be open until Friday, October 30th.

In appreciation for their time, officials say respondents will be entered into a draw for one of two $100 gift certificates to a local restaurant of their choice. Any member of the public that wishes to complete a paper copy of the survey can also pick one up at the M.D. Administration office.