Bonnyville and Cold Lake RCMP say they have laid charges against an Elizabeth Metis Settlement man of trafficking methamphetamine. Mounties say on September 29 they were able to lay the charges with the assistance of Edmonton ALERT. Through the course of that investigation, Bonnyville RCMP also say were also able to lay charges for a vehicle theft that occurred in relation to the trafficking investigation

On October 6th, Cold Lake RCMP officers say they began tracking a stolen vehicle and followed it to a property on Cold Lake First Nations. In relation to this, they say the man in the Bonnyville trafficking investigation was arrested.

Bonnyville RCMP have charged Clifford Mackenzie Katcheech with:

– Trafficking Methamphetamine

– Theft of Truck

– Fail to Comply with Undertaking

In addition, the Cold RCMP say they have charged Katcheech with:

– Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

– Possession of Stolen Property under $5000

– Possession of Proceeds of Crime

– 2 counts of Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Katcheech is said to have been remanded into custody and is set to next appear in court on all charges on October 28th at Cold Lake Provincial Court.