The Lakeland Special Olympics club says a 50/50 ticket in their online raffle will help support athletes in the community. Tickets are now on sale online to help benefit Zone 7 athletes who live in places like Lac La Biche, St. Paul and the area.

The club says they’ll be using the funds raised to cover program costs for 276 athletes who participate in programs like 5 and 10-pin bowling, basketball, golf, powerlifting, and swimming.

Tickets are on sale until October 26th. The group says a winner will be picked on October 30th. Announcements will be made on the club’s Facebook page.