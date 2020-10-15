The provincial government says residents in the Lakeland and across Alberta will have a say in Budget 2021. The province announced Wednesday a new online survey is now up and running allowing residents to give their two cents on the budget.

“I’m looking forward to working with Albertans as we develop a fiscal plan that enables the sustainable delivery of services to Albertans now and into the future,” says Minister of Finance Travis Toews. “The province’s deficit and growing debt clearly show that fiscal responsibility and accountability to Alberta taxpayers is more important than ever. I encourage all Albertans to provide their input and help shape the future of our province.”

The online survey will run until December 4th. Meanwhile, telephone town halls have also been planned. The province says the town hall for Northern Alberta including the Lakeland region will be on November 30th.

Budget 2021 is expected to be released by the provincial government in February of 2021.