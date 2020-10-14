A pair of Frog Lake residents and a person from Saddle Lake are facing charges after mounties in Leduc alleged they were riding around in a stolen car. Police there say on September 29th they received a complaint about the vehicle driving erratically on Highway 2 near the Kavanagh Flyover.

Mounties say they stopped the vehicle and found it it was stolen from Elk Point.

Two men and a woman were arrested without incident. The woman was said to have been taken to hospital as a precaution and released back into police custody once cleared.

Geraldine Moocheweines (37) of Frog Lake was charged with:

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

· Fail to comply with release order

Moocheweines was released to appear in Leduc Provincial Court November 12, 2020.

Ronald Monias (43) of Frog Lake was charged with:

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

Monias was released to appear in Leduc Provincial Court November 12, 2020.

Howard Mcgilvery (56) of Saddle Lake was charged with:

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

Mcgilvery was released to appear in Leduc Provincial Court November 12, 2020.