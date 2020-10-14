A pair of Frog Lake residents and a person from Saddle Lake are facing charges after mounties in Leduc alleged they were riding around in a stolen car. Police there say on September 29th they received a complaint about the vehicle driving erratically on Highway 2 near the Kavanagh Flyover.
Mounties say they stopped the vehicle and found it it was stolen from Elk Point.
Two men and a woman were arrested without incident. The woman was said to have been taken to hospital as a precaution and released back into police custody once cleared.
Geraldine Moocheweines (37) of Frog Lake was charged with:
· Possession of stolen property over $5000
· Fail to comply with release order
Moocheweines was released to appear in Leduc Provincial Court November 12, 2020.
Ronald Monias (43) of Frog Lake was charged with:
· Possession of stolen property over $5000
Monias was released to appear in Leduc Provincial Court November 12, 2020.
Howard Mcgilvery (56) of Saddle Lake was charged with:
· Possession of stolen property over $5000
Mcgilvery was released to appear in Leduc Provincial Court November 12, 2020.