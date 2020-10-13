Haugan was killed along with 16 other players and team staff members in a crash involving the team bus back in 2018 that shook the hockey world - NorthPeaceNavigators/ Twitter

A new statue has been dedicated outside a northern Alberta arena on Saturday honouring Darcy Haugan, former head coach of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Haugan was killed along with 16 other players and team staff members in a crash involving the team bus back in 2018 that shook the hockey world.

Haugan had some hockey ties to the Lakeland. Before he was a coach, he spent parts of two seasons on the ice for the Bonnyville Pontiacs. Between 1994 and 1996, he collected 78 points in 59 games for the club.

The new statue sits outside of the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River, where Haugan grew up. Haugan was said to have helped start the Junior B club that plays there, the North Peace Navigators.