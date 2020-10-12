Alberta Health Services says Lac La Biche is dealing with an active case of COVID-19. In their update before the weekend, the group showed 1 active case of the virus in the community online.

That makes the second total case that the community has had since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, the MD of Bonnyville is said to be dealing with an active case along with the City of Cold Lake. The County of St. Paul is said to have 3 active cases on the go.

17 new cases were reported in the Northern Zone which includes the Lakeland region on Friday. The province on the whole is dealing with 2,225 active cases, says AHS.