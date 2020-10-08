Operation Red Nose says the holiday ride program will not be going ahead this year. In a release online, the group says that due to the current public health situation, they will not be offering the ride-share program for the holidays this year.

“We are sad to announce today that Operation Red Nose will not provide its safe ride service during the 2020 holiday season.”

“As always, the safety of our volunteers, clients and host organizations is our priority.”

The ORN organization says they will be having an awareness campaign starting in November instead.

The Cold Lake AG Society hosted the program for the first time last year, bringing in over $6000 in donations for four local non-profit charities and scholarships.