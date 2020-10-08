Mounties in St. Paul say they are investigating after a resident was said to be sprayed with bear spray during an attempted car theft. Police say the incident took place early on the morning of October 2nd.

Mounties say a resident awoke in the area of 51st St. and 52nd Ave to the sound of someone trying to steal their car. When they headed out with other family members to confront the culprits, officers say one of them was hit with bear spray before the suspects took off.

The RCMP says the vehicle the suspects were riding in is described as a loud black truck with the two side passenger windows smashed out.

Mounties are looking for anyone who may have seen what happened or has other tips on the crime to call the St. Paul detachment at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.