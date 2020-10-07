Mounties in Cold Lake are saying a stolen ATV has resulted in charges for at least 5 people. Police say back on September 25th RCMP officers from the Cold Lake Detachment, Cold Lake Police Dog Service, Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit and the Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit conducted a preplanned operation with the RCMP Air Services in relation to a stolen property investigation in the area.

At around 11:17 a.m., police arrived at a home in the Elizabeth Metis Settlement in an attempt to locate and arrest a man who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. While at the property, police observed a red Honda ATV driving on the road toward the residence.

Mounties attempted to stop the quad when it fled and drove into a nearby wooded area where it got stuck in a swamp. RCMP Air Services and PDS attended the scene to assist and the suspect was eventually located and arrested.

Rudy Eric Cardinal (21) of Elizabeth Metis Settlement was charged with:

· Flight from police

· Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

· Resisting arrest

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Possession of break-in instruments

· Possession of a prohibited weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court via CCTV on October 14th.

The next day, officers from the Cold Lake RCMP and PDS returned to the location of the stolen ATV for recovery and found four other suspects who were attempting to steal it from the dense terrain. Two of the suspects attempted to flee on the ATV when it collided into a nearby tree.

After the collision occurred the two suspects attempted to flee on foot but were located and arrested after another PDS track. The other two suspects were also arrested and charged.

Evan Lee Gladue (30) of Elizabeth Metis Settlement was charged with:

· Flight from police

· Resisting arrest

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Failing to comply with conditions of a release order

· Operation of a motor vehicle while being prohibited

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court via CCTV on October 22nd

Sara Mcgillis (22) of Fishing Lake was charged with:

· Flight from police

· Resisting arrest

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Failing to comply with conditions of a release order

She was released after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on October 14th.

Leonard Roy Mcgillis (55) of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and was released after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on October 21st.

The fourth suspect, a 14-year-old youth from Cold Lake who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The youth was released after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on October 21st.