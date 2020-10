Bonnyville mounties are looking for help finding a stolen truck with a distinctive paint job. On October 6th at around 5:00 AM, a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 was stolen from a home in town. The truck is painted with a Blue, White, and Orange/Yellow pattern.

At this point, mounties say there is no description of the suspects involved. If the vehicle is seen, they say not to approach the occupants.

Tips on its location can be submitted to the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or your local police.