The Lac La Biche RCMP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left a 56-year-old man dead. Mounties say it happened on Saturday evening west of Plamondon on Township Road 680.

The RCMP says their preliminary investigation revealed a car was travelling east on the road near Range Road 170 when it went into a ditch with water. The driver, a man from Colinton, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lac La Biche mounties say they are continuing to investigate the collision. The name of the deceased will not be released.