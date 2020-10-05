Mounties in Bonnyville say charges of Aggravated Assault have been laid after an incident in the community. The RCMP says early on Saturday morning they were called to a convenience store in town after what they call “a serious assault” took place.

Due to the seriousness of the investigation, Mounties say the Bonnyville General Investigation Section (GIS) was called in to assist. The victim received emergency medical assistance, and a suspect was arrested without incident shortly thereafter.

33-year-old Randy Harry Cardinal is charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. He is set to make an appearance in Bonnyville court on Tuesday.

The RCMP is still looking for information on this crime. Anyone with tips is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.