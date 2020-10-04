Fire prevention week is back again and Cold Lake Fire Rescue says the focus this year is on fire safety in the kitchen.

“Often when we’re called to a fire that started in the kitchen, the residents tell us they only left the room for a few minutes. That’s all the time it takes for a dangerous fire to start,” says Chief Jeff Farrow with Cold Lake Fire Rescue. “Cooking happens in kitchens across the Lakeland every single day and it has to be done responsibly. Being responsible means never leaving any cooking unattended on the stove.”

Other ways to ensure fire safety in the kitchen include:

· Follow the 1-meter rule around the stove. Keep kids, pets, and anything that could catch fire (food packaging, paper towel, pot holders, oven mitts, curtains, etc.) at least one meter away from the stove and other areas where hot food or drink is being prepared.

· Use rear burners when possible and turn pot/pan handles inward to avoid being pulled or knocked off the stove.

· Do not leave the kitchen when frying, grilling, broiling or boiling food. If you have to leave, turn off the burner or appliance.

· If there’s a fire in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

· If there’s a fire in the microwave, turn it off, leave the door closed and unplug it from the wall.

· Make sure there’s a working smoke detector in the kitchen (and in every bedroom, and on every level including the basement) and an accessible home fire extinguisher.

· If there’s a fire in the kitchen and you are unable to smother the flames, get out and call 9-1-1.

Cold Lake Fire Rescue says due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, the annual Fire Prevention Week fire station open house and public tours are temporarily unavailable but they are hoping to get out to some classrooms and talk to kids about fire safety.

Additionally, Cold Lake Fire Rescue says they are offering a private, personalized tour of the downtown fire station to two local students and their guests, through the Fire Prevention Week colouring contest. The winning students will also receive a prize package and the opportunity to sit inside and have their photo taken in a Cold Lake Fire Rescue vehicle.

Interested students should download and print the colouring sheets and submit their completed artwork by Sunday, October 11, 2020. Colouring contest instructions and additional Fire Prevention Week resources and activities are available by clicking on the Fire Prevention Week banner at the cities official website.