Bonnyville Victims Services was presented with a $1400 donation from the Lakeland Co-op care of their “Fuel Good” day. The Co-op pledged 10 cents on every litre of fuel sold along with $1 per slushie and coffee sold back on September 15th.

Bonnyville Victims Services has been in the community for over 25 years as a non-profit that “provides emotional support, referral information and practical aid for those whom tragedy has struck”.

Last year’s day raised around $1100 for the Bonnyville Boys and Girls Club.