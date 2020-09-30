Police in Cold Lake are releasing some details about a fatal single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that took the life of a 35-year-old man. Mounties say the accident happened on Tuesday afternoon near Range Road 415A (Baywood Road) in Cold Lake.

They say their preliminary investigation revealed the rider from Cold Lake was travelling north on Range Road 415A and passed two vehicles before a collision into a ditch occurred.

The man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he was declared dead a short time later.

Cold Lake RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.

Mounties say the name of the victim will not be released.