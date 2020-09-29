An active case of COVID-19 remains in both the MD of Bonnyville and the City of Cold Lake, says Alberta Health Services in their most recent update Tuesday afternoon. According to online data, The County of St. Paul is also dealing with 11 active cases while cases in Smoky Lake County and Vermilion River County are now classified as “recovered”.

The Saddle Lake Cree Nation had been dealing with an outbreak of the virus. On Monday evening an update from officials there stated that only 3 active cases of COVID-19 remained while 26 others were now recovered.

160 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province as of Monday, with 1 more death bringing the total to 266. Over 1 million Albertans have now been tested for the virus.