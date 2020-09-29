Orange t-shirts featuring a design from Kinsley Packard from Nelson Heights Middle School were being sold to be worn for the day - NLPS

Wednesday marks Orange Shirt Day around the Lakeland. The day is a way to mark the remembrance of the residential school system and the victims lost to it.

The Northern Lights Public School division says each of its offices and schools will recognize the day. Orange t-shirts featuring a design from Kinsley Packard of Nelson Heights Middle School were being sold to be worn for the day. The Lakeland Catholic School Division is also marking the occasion in its schools.

The day takes its theme from residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad, who had her orange shirt taken from her on the first day in the school system in 1973.

More information on Orange Shirt Day is on the official website for the occasion.