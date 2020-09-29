4 Wing Cold Lake says some of its pilots will be working at night for the next little bit. The base says squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the city.

“4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for our aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational

capability.”

The training is expected to last until Friday. More information on 4 Wing is on the official website for the base.