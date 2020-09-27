The most recent provincial crop report says harvest 2020 is moving along. The provincial report released Friday suggests that 45 to 48 percent of all major crops in the province have been combined.

In the northeast region which includes the Lakeland, the province says recent weather allowed farmers to pull 17 percent more of major crops from the ground since the last update. They say some producers are reporting their crops coming off a little damp, which will require some time for them to be dried.

The province says the harvest has slightly jumped ahead of the 5 and 10 year averages of 41 and 45 percent respectively.

An updated report from the province is expected on October 2nd