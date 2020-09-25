The RCMP in St. Paul says one man is facing charges after a break-in at the St. Paul Education maintenance shop. Mounties say they were alerted to the break-in back on September 15th.

A vehicle as well as some tools were said to have been swiped from the shop. A security camera picked up images of two men during the crime. The next day, officers from the Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit along with St. Paul RCMP members found the stolen vehicle in question and arrested one man.

28-year-old Blair Cardinal now faces charges including break and enter with intent. He was released after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on October 8th.

Mounties are still investigating who the second suspect may have been. Tips on the crime can be submitted to the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers.