A new school in Frog Lake is making progress. The school is currently being built as an addition to the community’s recreation centre as well as the band office.

School officials say the construction is about three-quarters of the way done. A new school for the community was announced back in 2019 as a way to deal with overcrowding at the existing school.

The current school, Chief Napeweaw Comprehensive, will stay open for kindergarten to grade 7 students. The school authority says it expects students to be in the new school by the end of January in 2021.