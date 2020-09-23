Alberta Health Services reported a new active case of COVID-19 inside the City of Cold Lake on Wednesday. That would make it the 7th total case the city has had since the outbreak began according to their numbers.

Elsewhere around the region, the MD of Bonnyville is said to have a pair of active cases. Meanwhile, an outbreak on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation continues to be monitored. The nation said on Tuesday that they were dealing with 19 active cases of the virus and 6 others had recovered.

Across the province, 143 new cases of the virus were reported as of September 22nd from just over 12,000 tests.