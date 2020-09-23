Police in Cold Lake say two people are facing charges after a chase led officers to a stolen vehicle and trailer. Mounties say on the evening of September 21st they responded to several calls regarding a vehicle that was dangerously driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 28.

Mounties spotted the vehicle and it fled on Highway 28 in Cold Lake running several red lights. A chase began which went into Cold Lake First Nation and then back into the city of Cold Lake. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle by utilizing a tire deflation device which was unsuccessful. Due to safety concerns, RCMP officers stopped the chase.

Later on at around 9:30 that night, an RCMP Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit officer with assistance from RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Services located the vehicle parked near a residence on 47th Ave. The vehicle again fled from police and rammed a marked police car. The officer was not injured.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near 54 Ave., and 51st St. Mounties say further investigation led officers to a residence on Cold Lake First Nation where two suspects were arrested, an additional vehicle and flat deck trailer was recovered. The vehicle and flat deck trailer were reported stolen from Smoky Lake.

Police have not released the names of the two people charged as they await judicial hearings.