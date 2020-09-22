Mounties in Cold Lake are looking for help in their investigation of a break-in at a local business. The RCMP says on September 19th at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a glass break alarm at Riders Connection on 50th St. in Cold Lake south. When they got there, officers say they found that the windows were smashed out and there was merchandise scattered across the ground.

Over $5000.00 worth of merchandise was stolen with approximately 20 helmets and 25 FOX brand jerseys stolen from the store.

The Cold Lake RCMP is asking residents to use caution if purchasing any of these items brand new on any buy and sell groups on social media as they may be stolen.

Any information that may lead to the identity of the persons responsible for the crime can be submitted to the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or your local police.