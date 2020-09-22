We’re getting a glimpse at the impact COVID-19 could have on our country.

The latest federal modelling shows that we could see up to 155,795 total cases and 9,300 deaths by October 2nd.

That’s an increase of 10-thousand new cases and just under a hundred deaths in just 2 and a half weeks.

The data was released by federal health officials on Tuesday afternoon and comes as there continues to be a surge in new cases of the virus across several provinces.

Just how much of an impact will be felt from COVID-19 will vary greatly depending on the precautions in place.

Canada’s top public health officials say they are preparing for a fall peak of COVID-19 cases, and say they there will likely be localized outbreaks until at least January 2022.