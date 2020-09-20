The Lakeland Credit Union made a big donation to a pair of local foodbanks on Friday. Executives from the group along with local politicians and others were on hand to present $50,000 each to the food banks in both Bonnyville and Cold Lake.

“As a local credit union, Lakeland has seen first-hand the many ways the global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our Cold Lake and Bonnyville residents. With more and more people struggling through undefined economic times due to job loss, illness, and childcare disruptions, food banks that are deemed essential services — have become more critical than ever.”

The credit union was started back in 1940 as the St. Louis Savings and Credit Union and has now grown to 11,000 members in the Bonnyville, Cold Lake and area.

“As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to grow, the strain on our food banks will increase, and this donation will help keep these vital community services operating throughout these unprecedented times,” said Board Chair, Charmaine Code.

Other community programs the group runs include the post-secondary Scholarship Program and the Financial Literacy Program.