Mounties in St. Paul say charges of drug trafficking have been laid against a Saddle Lake man after a search warrant was executed there. The RCMP says the search took place on September 15th.

Police are saying the search used the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services as the suspect male would not exit the home and a short standoff ensued until he was eventually arrested inside. Mounties say during the search they located:

· Approximately 230 grams of methamphetamine, 270 grams of cocaine, 37 grams of fentanyl

· $47,700 in cash

· Three firearms

“The execution of this search warrant, seizure of drugs, money and firearms was a success,” says Sergeant David Graham, St. Paul Detachment Commander. “All precautions were taken for the safety of the community and our officers.”

Robert Faron Favel (39) was charged with multiple offences, including:

· Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

· Possession of a weapon contrary to an order (x10)

· Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm (X3)

· Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

· Careless use of a firearm

· Resisting a peace officer

He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in St. Paul Provincial Court on Septmber 24th.