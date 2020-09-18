Police in Bonnyville are looking for help returning a much-needed laptop to school in the area. Mounties say on September 14th they received a call from the vice-principal of the Kehewin Elementary School.

The vice-principal reported to the police that the school had been broken into some time over the weekend. One of the things missing was a laptop that the school stresses they need for their operations.

Police are still investigating but are looking for tips. Any information on the break-in or where the laptop could be can be submitted to the Bonnyville detachment at 780-343-7200