It remains a confusing situation in St. Paul when it comes to doctors in the community after rumours spread that four physicians would be resigning. The news of a potential resignation began to make the rounds Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services released a statement online, saying they had not received any formal paperwork from the doctors in question if they were resigning.

“AHS has not received a formal request to withdraw from hospital coverage from any privileged physicians. We will continue to monitor local care needs and ensure the needs of patients are met.”

“AHS will recruit a second surgeon to support St. Paul patients. We will continue to update the community as recruitment progresses. Surgical services will continue to be offered in St. Paul and Cold Lake now and into the future.”

“AHS is connecting with local physicians and community leaders today to share information and ensure that all parties are aware of the current surgical coverage plan as well as the plan to recruit an additional surgeon.”

Officials at the St. Therese Health Centre say they have heard that at least one physician had resigned while the rest would be cancelling their lease with the St. Paul Wellness Centre in anticipation of the leaving.

The issue was said to have begun when rumors that a surgeon would be leaving St. Paul to go to Cold Lake were found to be true. Local politicians say that has caused a domino effect with other doctors who provide anaesthetic services for that surgeon to seek new areas as well.