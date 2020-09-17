St. Paul mounties are laying charges after an incident involving gunfire in Saddle Lake left one man seriously hurt. The RCMP says it happened early on the morning of September 7th.

Police say they arrived at a home and found an adult male victim outside on the driveway with a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to hospital by EMS and then to Edmonton due to serious life-threatening injuries sustained.

Tyson Hunter (47) of Saddle Lake First Nation was charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x3)

– Careless use of a firearm

– Possession of property obtained by crime

– Possession of a weapon contrary to order (x2)

Jerilee Halfe (35) of Saddle Lake First Nation was charged with the following offences:

– Discharge firearm with intent

– Using firearm in the commission of an offence

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Careless use of a firearm

– Pointing a firearm

Both were remanded into custody and will be appearing today in St. Paul Provincial Court.

Mounties are still looking for tips on the incident. Information can be submitted to the St. Paul detachment or Crime Stopers.