Active COVID cases remain in the Lakeland, says Alberta Health Services. In their update released Wednesday afternoon, they say the MD of Bonnyville has 5 active cases while 10 others are now classified as recovered. The City of Cold Lake is said to have 1 active case while the county of St. Paul has 5 active cases.

171 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the last 24 hours, making 1495 active cases in Alberta in total. 254 people have died since the outbreak began.

AHS also says 14,379 cases are considered recovered.