Cold Lake has a brand new obstetrics and gynecology physician, says Alberta Health Services. Dr. Atossa Mahdavi will be working out of the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre and the Lakeland Medical Clinic.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Mahdavi to our community,” says Dr. Joe Stander, Community Medical Director and Interim Associate Zone Medical Director. “She’s a welcome addition to our local care team. Her skills and expertise will help increase access to obstetrics and gynecology care, and provide more support to our current physicians.”

Originally from Tehran, Iran, Dr. Mahdavi completed her medical training and residency in her home country. She began practising as a family physician in 1996 and, after pursuing further medical training, started practising as an obstetrician and gynecologist in 2003. In 2010, she earned a fellowship in Gynecologic Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.

“Having a new physician in Cold Lake is great news for the community,” says David Hanson, MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul.

“Residents will have increased access to the obstetrics and gynecology care they need and the existing healthcare team will have new expertise to draw on as they work together to meet the region’s health needs. On behalf of Alberta’s government, we warmly welcome Dr. Mahdavi to the area.”

Dr. Mahdavi moved to Cold Lake in April with her husband, an internal medicine physician specialist with a subspecialty in gastroenterology, and their two children, ages 16 and 9.

“Cold Lake really stands out to me in terms of the unique lifestyle it offers,” says Dr. Mahdavi.

“Cold Lake’s beautiful greenery, nature and numerous outdoor activities — such as fishing, camping and boating — really are unlike anything I’ve experienced before, having lived in big cities all my life. Living in Cold Lake will give me the ability to develop a new lifestyle and broaden my horizons amongst a very tight-knit and welcoming community of people.”

In her spare time, Dr. Mahdavi enjoys walking, biking, reading and cooking.