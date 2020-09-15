Mounties in Cold Lake say a pair of people are facing charges after a break-in at an oil lease site led to a search of a home in the Elizabeth Metis Settlement. The RCMP says on September 9th they were tipped off about the break-in.

Information obtained from the scene led police to execute a search warrant later that day at a home in the settlement. During that search, police say they located and recovered property linked to the break and enter along with a loaded rifle, stolen licence plate and what they suspect is methamphetamine and cocaine.

42-year-old Melvin Marty of the Elizabeth Metis Settlement was charged with the following offences:

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unlawful possession of a firearm

· Careless use of a firearm

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Trafficking stolen property

· Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

He was released after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Sept. 16th

A 42-year-old female who cannot be named at this time pending swearing of an Information was also charged with four offences and released. She is set to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 28th.