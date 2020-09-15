The Bonnyville Friendship Centre is celebrating a new tool in the fight against homelessness this week. On Monday the centre opened up its men’s shelter in the community.

The shelter is located on 5001 48th Street, very close to where the centre has its main street operations. To stay at the shelter, applicants will need to meet some criteria including an employment strategy program, which the centre says will equip those staying with the tools to get into the workforce.

8 people can stay at the shelter for a three-month term. The friendship centre says after the three months is up they can be reassessed.

Two staff members will be on duty at all times. Drugs and alcohol will not be tolerated and will result in an eviction, says the centre.